POLITICS

Daylin Leach offers to return some campaign donations

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 6 p.m. on March 10, 2018. (WPVI)

Embattled Montgomery County lawmaker Daylin Leach, who already announced he would not run for congress amid a sexual harassment scandal, now says he's offering to return some campaign donations.

The current democratic state senator had been vying for the 7th District seat of incumbent Pat Meehan.

But that gerrymandered district was reconfigured after a recent court-ordered redistricting.

Leach says he will not seek office for the newly formed 4th District.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newspolitics
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News