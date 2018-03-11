14 arrested in dog fighting raid in Grays Ferry

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog fight raid in Grays Ferry: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

GRAYS FERRY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have arrested more than a dozen people in connection with a suspected dog fighting operation in Grays Ferry.

Authorities say they moved in around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South 35th Street and broke up a dog fight in progress.

They arrested 14 people and rescued two "pitbull type dogs" in the raid.

Officials say drugs, two guns, a large amount of cash and a wooden fighting ring were also seized.

Upon returning Sunday morning, PSPCA officers rescued two more dogs from vehicles associated with the suspects.

All four animals are being cared for by the PSPCA.



An investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information about this case or other cases involving animal cruelty is asked to contact the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.

The agency says tips can be left anonymously.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dog fightinganimal abusephiladelphia newsSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News