Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia: Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police found the body of a young man inside a West Philadelphia home, his body riddled with bullets.

Officers responded at 9:45 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 4100 block of Leidy Street after receiving a 911 call about gunshots fired.

When they entered the house, they found the lifeless body of 22-year-old man.

Investigators say he had been shot several times.

Homicide detectives are looking for suspects and motives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsdeadly shootinghomicide investigationWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News