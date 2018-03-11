PETS & ANIMALS

Adorable penguins take viral selfie in Antarctica

EMBED </>More Videos

Eddie Gault, an explorer, left his camera on the ice and it didn't take long for a curious visitor to find it.

ANTARCTICA (WPVI) --
Everybody loves to snap a selfie when they feel good. Apparently, this also includes penguins.

The curious creatures found a camera belong to Eddie Gault, an explorer in the Antarctic, according to the Australian Antarctic Division.

He left the camera on the ice, and the birds quickly seized the opportunity to show off their good sides.

The photos were snapped next to the Auster Rookery, near Australia's Mawson research station.
No word yet on how many Instagram followers the penguins will have.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalcute animalsselfie6abc Snacks
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News