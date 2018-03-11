Police search for rapper after gun found in bag at Newark Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a gun was found in a rapper's bag at Newark Airport.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WPVI) --
Police are searching for rapper Juelz Santana after authorities say a gun was found in his carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The 38-caliber handgun was reportedly found alongside Santana's ID.

The TSA says once the gun was discovered, Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, took off running.

Santana is a New York native who is originally from Harlem but now lives in Englewood, New Jersey.

A Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman says agents noticed the firearm in the bag passing through an X-ray at a security checkpoint. That's when authorities say the suspect took off.


(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rappergunsnewark liberty international airport
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News