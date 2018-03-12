EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3204229" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Train horn makes for sleepless night in Upper Merion: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 12, 2018.

Some hilarious tweets from an Upper Merion resident who dealt with the non-stop blaring of a train horn through the night.

It was a relatively sleepless night for some residents in Upper Merion, Montgomery County after a train horn sounded for three hours straight.Residents started complaining about the noise around 11 p.m. Sunday.Action News is told the blaring horn didn't fall silent until 2:30 a.m. Monday.Police said the train, located at North Henderson Road and Hamlet Drive, belongs to Norfolk Southern.Norfolk Southern released a statement Monday morning in response to inquiries from Action News apologizing to residents for the incident.The statement explained that a mechanical valve on the horn had frozen up, and that it took time for a mechanic to access the device and disable it.Here is the full statement:------