SHELTER ME

A visit to Puppy Bowl contestant Morris Animal Refuge

EMBED </>More Videos

We show some puppies from the Puppy Bowl. (WPVI)

The Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia was drafted to play in this year's Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.
Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook
1242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal rescuepet adoptionShelter MeFYI PhillyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH FYI Philly: March 12, 2018
SHELTER ME
Shelter Me: Camden County Animal Shelter
Shelter Me: Street Tails Animal Rescue
Shelter Me: Horse and Goat Yoga Farm
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
Shelter Me: GetYourPet.com
More Shelter Me
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News