Dog, owner reunited after four months apart

A dog named Titus was separated from his owners for four months after his owners had to surrender him due to issues in their apartment complex.The Austin Animal Center in Austin, Texas, cared for Titus until his family was able to take him home.Staff members at the Austin Animal Center say, "Titus has been stressed out at the shelter and generally having a tough time. His family would come visit him, but we can't imagine the heartbreak for them or him every time they had to leave without him."The family never gave up on being able to bring Titus back home, and eventually they were reunited with a brand new home to go to.The photos show how happy both Titus and his owner are to be reunited with one another.