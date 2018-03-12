Karen Rogers introduces two women entrepreneurs whose French style baked goods are Made in Philly.
Machine Shop Boulangerie | Facebook
1901 South 9th Street Room 403 Philadelphia, PA 19147 (Bok Building)
856-434-2352
----------
foodfyi bakeryFYI PhillycakeCenter City Philadelphia
