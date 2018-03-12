SANCTUARY CITIES

Lawmakers rally for family seeking sanctuary in North Philadelphia church

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawmakers support family seeking sanctuary in North Philly church: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 6 p.m., March 12, 2018 (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Mexican family facing the threat of deportation got some high profile support Monday.

Pennsylvania Congressman Bob Brady was among a group of elected leaders who visited Carmela Hernandez and her children today.

The family has been living in sanctuary at the Church of the Advocate in North Philadelphia.

The Congressman said he'll introduce what's called a private bill with the hopes of getting immigration authorities to re-evaluate the Hernandez' case and let the family stay.

However, Brady said such bills are very difficult to pass.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyphilly newssanctuary citiesdeportationICE
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANCTUARY CITIES
Judge sides with Philadelphia in sanctuary city fight
Court sides with sanctuary cities in fight over grants
Children seeking sanctuary in Philly church venture out to school
Philadelphia DA names staffer to protect immigrant rights
More sanctuary cities
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News