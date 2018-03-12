REAL ESTATE

Renting In Rittenhouse: What Will $1,900 Get You?

2017 Spruce St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Rittenhouse? We've rounded up the latest listings from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what you can get in this trendy Philadelphia neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,900 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

2013 Spruce St., #12




Listed at $1,895 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2013 Spruce Street. In the historic brownstone, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access, and additional features. Multiple units are available. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2017 Spruce St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2017 Spruce St. It's also listed for $1,895 / month. In the unit, there's a full kitchen including dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and hardwood floors. Easy access to the main attractions of the neighborhood and the rest of the city.

Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2224 Manning St.




Here's a 612-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse at 2224 Manning St that's going for $1,895 / month. The master bed-bath is upstairs, the kitchen, living room, half-bath and outdoor patio share the main floor, and a finished basement gives you extra space below. A dishwasher, in-unit laundry and storage space are additional conveniences. The building is located on a tree-lined alley within walking distance of popular attractions in the area. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

