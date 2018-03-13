EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3210055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man dies after violent stabbing: Tamala Edwards reports during the Action News Update at 10 a.m. on March 13, 2018.

It was business as usual in Center City Philadelphia Tuesday morning as hundreds of people crossed the intersection of 22nd and Market streets, rushing to work and school.Many of them had no idea that just hours before, the same intersection was the scene of a gruesome homicide."I think it's terrible that somebody got stabbed," said Eugene Crawford of West Philadelphia. "What I heard on the news was kind of sad.""I was shocked," said Steve Palmisano of Center City. "And I thought, 'Hey, that's in front of my office!'"Philadelphia Police say around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday a man was stabbed multiple times all over his body, including twice in the stomach.Sources say there was a heated argument leading up to the stabbing.Police arrived at the scene and transported the 55-year-old victim to Hahneman University Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition. He died minutes later, police said.Back at the scene, police taped off the intersection for little more than an hour. No weapon was recovered.Homicide detectives could be seen in the area throughout the morning looking for any potential witnesses.Action News spotted a city-owned surveillance camera overlooking the crime scene. Detectives will likely be reviewing that footage, as well as footage from any other private cameras in the area.Meantime, morning commuters were understandably concerned to learn about the deadly attack."I'm super-surprised, because this is... like, I'm in West Philly," said Colleen Craven. "I usually don't expect something like this to happen so close to Center City.""All this violence that's going on today is sickening," said Crawford.As of noon Tuesday, police had made no arrests. No description of a suspect has been released.------