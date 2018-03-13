Driver rescued after crash on Huntingdon Pike in Abington, Pa.

Serious crash in Abington: Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 13, 2018. (WPVI)

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
One person has been rescued after a crash in Abington Township.

The incident happened after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Huntingdon Pike near Moreland Road.

Action News is told a motorist lost control, and the vehicle stopped short of plunging off the edge of the highway into a ditch.

First responders worked for nearly two hours to extricate the driver, who was trapped.

They were finally able to free that person. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Huntingdon Pike was shut down between Meadowbrook Drive and Moreland Road as the rescue operation proceeded.

The road was back open in both directions by 7 a.m.

