Participating locations of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain will be offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day Tuesday to celebrate the chain's March 13 birthday.
The Chili's version of the popular drink includes Presidente Brandy, hence the name.
We turned an iconic date into an iconic price. Celebrate our birthday on 3.13 with $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day long. #ChilisBirthday pic.twitter.com/jZrvqCIzQ2— Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 9, 2018
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps