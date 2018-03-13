FOOD & DRINK

Chili's offers $3.13 margaritas to celebrate its March 13 birthday

File photo of a Chili's Presidente Margarita. (Chili's)

For the first time ever, Chili's is publicly celebrating its birthday and it's doing it with $3.13 margaritas.

Participating locations of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain will be offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day Tuesday to celebrate the chain's March 13 birthday.

The Chili's version of the popular drink includes Presidente Brandy, hence the name.



