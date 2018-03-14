Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds in West Philadelphia ID'd

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released the name of the woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

Cora May, 39, was found on the first floor of a rooming house in the 100 block of N. Edgewood Street in West Philadelphia around 12:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Police were called to the location for a report of a person screaming.

Officers say May was stabbed seven times. She suffered wounds to the upper chest and hands.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors say they did not hear anything in the hours leading up to the discovery and were concerned to learn about the crime.

"It's very upsetting, on this block too where she got killed, it's very upsetting because we say 'hi' and 'by,' you know," said Denise Thomas.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. Police say there have been no arrests.

