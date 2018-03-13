PARKINSON'S DISEASE

Rock Steady Boxing program helps Parkinson's patients regain strength

EMBED </>More Videos

Rock Steady Boxing helps patients with Parkinson's: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., March 13, 2018 (WPVI)

By
Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact program that works on Parkinson's specific things like balance, agility, motor skills, flexibility and strength. Everything Parkinson's patients have lost.

"One of the things about Parkinson's is you lose confidence because it's a hidden disease," said Jim Rafferty. "You don't really know who has it and here everyone has the same condition and it's good to know you have support."

Melissa Grossman knows all too well. She opened her own Rock Steady location, just so her own father could take the classes closer to home

"I am a little more coordinated," said Charles Grossman. "I have more stamina. I am not as stiff."

Jeff Roberts is a retired teacher turned artist, and he is slowly reclaiming a skill that was slipping away.

"It has really helped my hand-eye coordination," said Roberts. "The steady part of Rock Steady has helped me quite a bit."

While it might seem like a basic boxing class, to those who attend it is so much deeper than that.

Kerry Seiden was diagnosed 9 years ago, but in just one month he has seen vast improvements.

"I have seen wondrous changes," said Seiden. "I am moving better, balanced, more strength."

Perhaps even more compelling is the strength it's giving his wife Francine.

"This disease is hideous. You don't realize as a caregiver what it is," she said. "This is actually helping. This is the first thing besides the medicine that is doing anything. I can't explain it, but it's working."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthparkinson's diseaseboxing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKINSON'S DISEASE
Former Gov. Ed Rendell announces Parkinson's diagnosis
10 signs of Parkinson's Disease; resources for care and support
A timeline of Ed Rendell's political career
Diamond says he has Parkinson's, retires from touring
More parkinson's disease
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News