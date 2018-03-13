Newark Police seek man who exposed himself in a supermarket

Police seek man who exposed himself in a Newark Acme: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 13, 2018

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Newark Police are searching for a man they say exposed himself in the frozen foods section of a local ACME Sunday.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the ACME in the College Square Shopping Center off of Liberty Avenue.

Authorities said a 65-year-old female employee reported that she was in the freezer section when a male walked up to her with his pants around his thighs and his genitals exposed.

Police said the employee quickly walked away and at the same time the suspect left the store.

A review of the surveillance system showed that the suspect was milling around the store for an hour prior to the incident.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5'8" to 5'10" tall, average weight, medium dreadlocks. At the time of the incident he was wearing a navy blue jacket, khaki pants and sunglasses.

