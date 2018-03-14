U.S. & WORLD

Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction

Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 14, 2018.

A family in Ohio made the donation of life after hearing that hundreds of patients lost their embryos to a freezer malfunction.

Niki and Brian Schaefer credit their fertility doctor for giving them their two children.

A freezer malfunction at University Hospitals in Cleveland over the weekend left 2,000 eggs and embryos in a questionable state.

Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., March 12, 2018



The Schaefers decided to donate their four remaining embryos to one of the affected families.

"This process is the answer to the prayers of people who just want a family," Niki Schaefer said.

The malfunction is affecting more than 700 patients.

