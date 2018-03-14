REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Logan Square, Right Now?

3201 Race St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got $1,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

3201 Race St.




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 3201 Race St.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, a residents lounge, a roof deck and a game-room. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

322 N Broad St.




Next, there's this studio located at 322 N Broad St. It's also listed for $1,700 / month for its 655-square-feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a residents lounge. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1666 Callowhill St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1666 Callowhill St. that's going for $1,695 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, oversized windows and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2121 Market St., #412




Located at 2121 Market St., here's a 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,625/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a residents lounge, a fitness center and outdoor space. Pets aren't allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

