Suspect sought for murder inside Kingsessing laundromat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect in a murder that happened inside a laundromat in the Kingsessing section.

The shooting happened around 11:12 a.m. on February 19.

Surveillance video shows the suspect enter the business in the 1300 block of S. 53rd Street and shoot the 25-year-old victim several times in his head and back.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 to 35 years old, 5'9 to 5'11" tall, with a husky build.

He was wearing a blue hooded jacket with a reflective stripe around the arms and body. The jacket also had what appeared to be a company logo on the left chest area, possibly PGW (Philadelphia Gas Works) or PWD (Philadelphia Water Department).

He was also wearing a dark blue or black baseball style head with white writing on the front, dark blue (work) pants and black boots. The perpetrator had a beard and was wearing gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

