What's the Deal: Best grocery delivery services

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Walmart is America's largest seller of groceries and they just announced it is expanding its home delivery service from 6 to 100 cities by the end of the year.
We don't know if Philadelphia is on that list, but if you're wondering whether a service like this is right for you, here are some of the other more popular ones and how they work.
Amazon Fresh delivers whether you're home or not.
You can try it out for free for 30 days. After that, it's $14.99 per month on top of the basic $99 per year Amazon Prime Membership. There's also a $10 delivery fee for orders under $40. Members say if you use it all the time -- it's worth it.
Instantcart delivers from a variety of grocery stores in your area, including drug stores, pet supply stores and, in some areas, liquor stores.
In most cases, this is more about convenience, choice and speed than it is about savings.
They do offer express memberships of $149 a year, which gives you free delivery for every order over $35 and exempts you from peak pricing when they are busy.
Google Express offers same day deliveries on groceries plus things like flowers and even shoes. Products are found from a list of stores like Costco and Target.
A membership is about $10 per month or $95 a year and that gets you free delivery.
FreshDirect lets you pick from a list of their favorite brand-name items.
Right now they have a free 60 day trial, but they offer memberships for about $129 a year. Members say it's worth it if you use the service regularly.
With Peapod, you get items directly from the warehouse You don't need a membership, but if you spend more than $100 on your order, members say the fee is minimal.
------
