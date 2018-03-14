HEALTH & FITNESS

Philadelphia last in Pennsylvania county health rankings

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia listed last in Pennsylvania county health ranking - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 18, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An important report card is in. This one doesn't measure math or English skills, but rather the health of your community.

Where we live plays a big role in our health. Factors like access to healthy food and places to exercise, health care services and smoking rates affect how healthy we are and how long we might live.

According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Chester County is Pennsylvania's healthiest. Philadelphia came in last.

Philadelphia has high rates of smoking, adult obesity and physical inactivity, along with the highest rate of childhood poverty.

Half of all Hispanic children in the city live in poverty.

The foundation says that's just one of many health gaps that need to be addressed.

"To give everyone a fair shot, we need to fix the things that stand in the way of good health, like housing segregation, discrimination, not enough good-paying jobs, and lack of access to health care," said Dr. Richard Besser, President and CEO at R.W. Johnson Foundation.

In New Jersey, Cumberland County has the poorest health. Morris County in Northern New Jersey grabbed the top spot.

ONLINE:

http://www.countyhealthrankings.org/

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News