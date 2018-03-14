Police: Car goes airborne and flips over on West Chester Pike, driver trapped underneath

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash investigation impacts evening commute on West Chester Pike: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 14, 2018 (WPVI)

WESTTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A major crash investigation impacted traffic flow during the evening rush hour on West Chester Pike near South Chester Road in Westtown Township, Chester County Wednesday.

Police said a driver was speeding when he lost control around 1:30 p.m.

His Honda CR-V hit a median, crossed into the eastbound lanes and went airborne.

It then hit several parked cars in the parking lot of Saints Simon and Jude school.

When the car came to a rest the driver was trapped underneath.

Police were able to lift the vehicle and rush him to the hospital with injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Officers blocked off West Chester Pike during their investigation. The roadway was reopened just after 5 p.m.

------
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsaccidentcar accidentcar into building
