SCHOOL BUS

School bus company responds after girl, 6, dropped off far from home

EMBED </>More Videos

Bus company disputes account of 6-year-old student: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 15, 2018 (WPVI)

By
WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
A school bus transportation company has responded to a story first reported by Action News on Wednesday about a 6-year-old girl who was dropped off far from her home.

Laianna Correa, who attends West Oak Lane Charter School, ended up on the wrong bus Tuesday afternoon.

She said when the bus driver got to the end of the route, she forced her to get off of the bus.

"I said, 'This is not my stop,' and she said she didn't care," Correa said.

EMBED More News Videos

Student on wrong school bus, dropped off miles from home: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 14, 2018



The bus provider, Durham Services, tells Action News its investigation found the child was not forced off the bus.

Rather, the company claims, the first grade student told the driver she was going to a sleepover with a friend.
The girl's mother, Danielle Correa, told Action News she never gave permission for her daughter to go on a different bus or with another student.

She also said she had no idea where her child was until another parent called her and told her Laianna was safe.

"I'm outraged because you pick a school thinking that your child is going to be taken care of during the day," Danielle told Action News on Wednesday. "She could've wound up anywhere."

Officials at West Oak Lane Charter School say they are now making changes to the school's afternoon dismissal policies to ensure something like this does not happen again.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsschool bus
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL BUS
Driver charged after school bus crash in Middletown, Del.
Boy, 7, left on school bus for second time in less than a week
Parents: 7-year-old son left on school bus for hours
Federal board recommends seatbelts on all new school buses
School bus driver in deadly NJ crash had history of violations
More school bus
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News