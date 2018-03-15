EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3219934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Grandfather shot in West Philadelphia home. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on March 15, 2018.

A grandfather returning home from a night of bowling was ambushed and shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, according to police.Police say the 56-year-old victim had just returned home to the 700 block of Cecil Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday.As soon as he settled in, police say someone fired three shots into the front window."He had just put his bowling ball down on the living room floor that when three shots were fired his front living room window; one of those shots struck the victim in the face and he collapsed on the floor," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.His wife and young grandchild were on the second floor of the home at the time. Authorities say they are lucky they were not harmed.A neighbor on his porch heard the attack."All of a sudden I heard three loud blasts. I am kind of use to it around here, but seemed kind of close," neighbor Malcolm Davis said.Police rushed the man to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is said to be in stable condition.The victim is described as a family man who is a painter/handyman. Neighbors say he is a passionate Eagles fan who dotes on his grandkids."For something like this to have happened is a shock. He is nice. He is helpful. I just cannot figure out what happened," neighbor Brenda Williams.Detectives are looking into the possibility that this was not a random shooting."It appears the shooter was intentionally firing shots into this house due to the fact that there were three strike marks in the front living room window. There were no other strike marks to any other homes in the area," Small said.Small said preliminary information shows the suspect was a male in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a black truck, that was seen going south on Cecil. He said there may have been more than one suspect.Investigators have found several surveillance cameras at homes the area and hope that will provide them with some much-needed clues.There is no known motive at this time.Detectives are looking to talk to the victim when he is available.------