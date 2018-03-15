SPORTS

Lehigh Valley to honor Saquon Barkley with parade, free Chick-fil-A

EMBED </>More Videos

Free Chick-fil-A sandwiches to honor Lehigh Valley's Barkley. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

The Lehigh Valley is honoring a hometown hero.

The borough of Coplay will host a parade on March 24 for Saquon Barkley.

And next Thursday. the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Whitehall is also celebrating Barkley. Customers who say "Saquon" will get a free chicken sandwich. This promotion is only taking place at this location.

"Not only for what he did on the field at Penn State and at Whitehall but also for the young man that he is, he's just an incredible man doing incredible things," said owner John Velarde.

The Coplay native graduated from Whitehall High School and then played running back for the last three seasons at Penn State.

Some predict he will be the top pick in the NFL Draft next month.

March 14 was declared 'Saquon Barkley Day' in Harrisburg.

EMBED More News Videos

Lehigh Valley honors Saquon Barkley. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportspenn state universitynfl draftchick-fil-a
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News