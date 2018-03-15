Police investigate fatal shooting in Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Overbrook Avenue at 6:06 a.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m.

Investigators did not find a weapon at the scene.

They have made no arrests.

