ENTERTAINMENT

Alabama, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley headline Chester County country music festival

Brad Paisley performs during his Weekend Worrior World Tour at the Allstate Arena on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018, in Rosemont, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

GLENMOORE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Chester County is ready to show its country spirit with a three-day music festival in the Brandywine Valley.

Alabama, Toby Keith, and Brad Paisley are headlining Citadel Country Spirit USA at Ludwig's Corner Horse Show Grounds in Glenmoore.

The festival, featuring more than 20 country music artists on two stages, takes place August 24th to 26th.

Alabama headlines on Friday, August 24. Toby Keith headlines on Saturday, August 25. Brad Paisley headlines on Sunday, August 26. The remainder of the lineup will be announced at a later date.

Three-Day Super Early Bird Passes, starting from $189, go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 16 at www.countryspiritusa.com. Three-Day Pass prices increase on March 30. Single-day tickets also go on sale March 30. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), a Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentpa. newsfestivalmusicWallace Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News