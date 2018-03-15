Shoplifters caught on camera in Gloucester Township, N.J.

EMBED </>More Videos

Shoplifters caught on camera in NJ: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police say three shoplifters were caught on camera inside a Gloucester Township store.

Surveillance video shows the women they are looking for.

The trio stole $500 worth of clothing from the Calvin Klein store.

It appears that they took items into the dressing room and stuffed them into their bags before leaving the store.

Anyone with information about suspects or crime is asked to contact Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500 if you recognize any of these suspects.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsshoplifting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News