State police are investigating a serious crash on the Black Horse Pike (Route 322) in Monroe Township, Gloucester County.It happened at 1 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of the highway, in the southbound lanes.Video from Chopper 6 showed a single vehicle in some brush off to the side of the highway.Multiple police and rescue units were on the scene.Williamstown police have not yet confirmed how many people were hurt or if the accident claimed any lives.The Black Horse Pike was shut down in both directions as police investigated and crews worked to clear the scene.The road was back open by 3 p.m.