This weekend on FYI Philly, it's our annual spring into shape fitness special. We check out some new gyms, find express lunchtime workouts you can squeeze in 45 minutes or less. Plus, we'll tell you about one local company making healthy eating easy and another with an inspirational line of footwear.AND best of all? We're giving away a three-month gym membership to one lucky viewer!Melissa Magee takes us to three new spots bringing their own strategies to help you spring into shape.1931 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19146225 Lancaster Ave, Frazer, PA 193551516 N 5th St #104, Philadelphia, PA 19122We know one of the biggest barriers to getting fit is finding the time. So Ali Gorman rounds up five express workouts you can take on your lunch hour...one for every day of the work week224 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102215.985.9876Thirty-five-minute boxing session with former pro boxer Joey De'Malavez, owner of Joltin' Jabs. Mondays & Wednesdays noon-12:351512 Sansom Street, Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19102610.536.63501521 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215.600.1281The Graham BuildingOne Penn Square West, 30 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215 372 9090City Fitness Logan SquareThe Sterling Bldg, 1819 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-302-2300Need a little motivation to get you moving? How about a free three month gym membership?533 Spring Garden St, D1, Philadelphia, PA 19123(215) 964-9558If you're looking to spring into shape, diet and exercise are equal parts of the fitness pie. Alicia Vitarelli connects us to a local meal prep company feeding some of the city's top athletes.Heading to the Wells Fargo Center for a game and looking for a meal that won't leave you feeling guility? Melissa Magee has your healthy hack.3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148(215) 336-3600Karen Rogers tours the brand new Edge Fitness club in Cherry Hill, one of 5 new locations in the Philadelphia area, as they expand in the area with monthly memberships ranging from $9.99-$29.99.Multiple locations: Cherry Hill, Delran, Deptford, Washington Township and Northeast Philadelphia opening in summer.If you need a little motivation to get your fitness game going, Jeannette Reyes meets a local entrepreneur helping you start your day off on the right foot, and he has a pretty inspiring story too.This Made in Philly story is a family affair! The wife started the business, after a bath debacle with the baby, and now the husband has a role in the company, too.107 S. Rt. 73, Marlton, NJ 08053856-452-5511The Museum of the American Revolution is highlighting the role of women in the war for independence.101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106215.253.6731Spring into Shape with Yoga for Puppies with Puppies hosted by Morris Animal Refuge or Yoga with Cats with the Pennsylvania SPCA.Next Morris Animal Refuge Puppy Yoga hosted by OpenBox AthleticsSunday, March 25, 12:30-1:30; 2:30-3:301931 Washington Ave, Philadelphia, PA 191461242 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147(host of the February session featured on FYI Philly)1204 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125267-928-3176One Sunday a month; March is sold out; The April session is Sunday, August 8th, 9-10am1546 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125Wednesday, March 21, 6-9pmTrestle Inn339 N. 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Eastern PennsylvaniaSaturday, March 24, 6abc's Matt Pellman is the emceePhiladelphia Marriot Downtown1201 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107Saturday, March 24, 6abc's Rick Williams is the emcee; 6pm reception; 7pm dinnerPennsylvania Convention Center1101 Arch Street (Broad Street entrance), Philadelphia, PA 19107