Suspect sought in gas stations, church burglaries in Northeast Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Philly police officer pleads guilty in animal cruelty case. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police in Northeast Philadelphia is asking the public to help them find a thief who targeted two gas stations and a church within 10 minutes, last Friday.

Surveillance video from inside the 7-Eleven on the 3200 block of Byberry Road, at 3 a.m. on March 9.

The masked gunman demanded money from the worker and took off in a Nissan.

Police say five minutes earlier, the same man tried and failed to rob a Sunoco station on Woodhaven Road.

Several minutes after robbing the 7-Eleven, the gunman broke into Saint Anselm's Church, half a mile away, and stole a donation box.

If you have any information on the string of thefts, contact Northeast Detectives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newschurchburglary7-ElevenNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News