Villanova fans revel in Wildcats round 1 win

Villanova fans celebrate round 1 win: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 15, 2018 (WPVI)

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (WPVI) --
The opening round of the NCAA Tournament was a Wildcat blowout, and for some almost a foregone conclusion that Villanova was going to run away with this game against Radford.

March Madness was in full swing in Bryn Mawr Thursday as Villanova fans cheered on the No. 1 seeded Wildcats.

"I think a lot of people doubt us, 'Oh Villanova never makes it past the 2nd round,' but we're number one, so we'll behave like number one," said Alex Riceman, Villanova senior.

And indeed the Wildcats easily handled the Radford Highlanders, demolishing them by a score of 87 to 61. It gave more confidence that the cats can go all the way.

"Villanova is amazing," said senior Peter Mahotiere.

Junior Rachel Lavelle said "I feel like we're really going to win the entire tournament. We're going to go all the way."

According to the oddsmakers, the Wildcats are favored to win the national championship for the second time in three seasons.

At the very least, the Wildcats have made it to round 2. Their next game is set for Saturday.

