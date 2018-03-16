Fiery crash between truck and SUV at Germantown thrift store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
First responders were on the scene of a fiery two-vehicle crash in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at a garage entrance to the Bargain Thrift Store in the 4500 block of Germantown Avenue.

Chopper 6 was over the aftermath of the crash. It appears one vehicle slammed into both another vehicle and a building there.

Firefighters were pouring water on the vehicles, both of which were charred and heavily damaged.

There was no immediate word on what led to the collision.

The driver of the striking vehicle was hospitalized in stable condition.


Related Topics:
philly newstraffic accidentcrashfireNorthwest Philadelphia
