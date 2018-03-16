U.S. & WORLD

Dog flown to Japan by mistake returned to Kansas family

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog flown to Japan by mistake returned to Kansas family: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on March 16, 2018. (WPVI)

WICHITA, Kan. --
A dog who was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas.

The German Shepherd, named Irgo, arrived at a Wichita airport Thursday night after a flight on a private plane from Japan.

Kara Swindle and her two children were flying on United Airlines from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this week during a move to Wichita, Kansas.

When they went to pick up Irgo, they instead were given a Great Dane.

United said in a statement that the dogs were somehow put on the wrong flights during a connecting flight in Denver.

Swindle wouldn't say Thursday whether she is considering legal action. But she was pleased with United's efforts to return Irgo. She said the dog seemed healthy and happy to be home.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldUnited Airlinesjapandogspetair travelKansas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News