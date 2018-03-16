Philly Ad Club Addy Award Winners Announced

The winners of the 2018 Philly Ad Club ADDY Awards were announced last Thursday during at a ceremony at the Ballroom at the Ben."We salute the excellence of work created by the Philadelphia advertising community. This year yielded a wide range of winners who earned a Gold or Silver ADDY Award and the right to advance to the regional and national competitions. The American Advertising Federation, a national association headquartered in Washington, DC, supports the American Advertising ADDY Awards," the group said in a statement announcing the winners.BEST OF SHOW ADDY AWARD - FILM, VIDEO & SOUND, Advertising Industry Self-Promotion - Neighborhood Film Company, for Neighborhood Film Company, The CageBEST OF SALES AND MARKETING ADDY AWARD - Point of Purchase, Counter Top - Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - The ShiningBEST OF OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA ADDY AWARD - Poster - Campaign - BrownsteinGroup, for Nuts to You, Halloween PostersBEST OF ONLINE/INTERACTIVE ADDY AWARD - Websites - Microsites - (2 one 5 ) Creative, for ToughTested, ToughTested #MadeToGoToWorkBEST OF FILM, VIDEO & SOUND ADDY AWARD - Advertising Industry Self-Promotion -Neighborhood Film Company, for Neighborhood Film Company, The CageBEST OF CROSS PLATFORMS ADDY AWARD - Integrated Media Public Service Campaign -Allen & Gerritsen, for Mobile Stü, Mobile Stü: #BlackwithBlueBEST OF ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING ADDY AWARD - Animation, Special Effects orMotion Graphics - Pretty Damn Sweet, for Adobe Systems, Adobe Max Opener 2017SALES & MARKETING - Sales Presentation, CatalogJTWO FILMS, for Victus Sports, Victus SportsSALES & MARKETING - Packaging - Single UnitMangos, for Mangos, Mangos SocksPavone Marketing Group, Inc., for Evergrain Brewing Company, Joose Juicy Can DesignPavone Marketing Group, Inc., for Big Hill Ciderworks, Michaux Mule Hard Cider PackagingPavone Marketing Group, Inc., for Evergrain Brewing Company, Dark Necessity Can DesignSALES & MARKETING - Packaging CampaignPavone Marketing Group, Inc., for Evergrain Brewing Company, Evergrain Can CampaignSALES & MARKETING - Point of Purchase, Counter TopBrownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - HannibalBrownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - The ShiningBrownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - PsychoBrownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - Freddie KruegerSALES & MARKETING - Printed Annual ReportMangos, for Grand View Hospital, Grand View Hospital Annual ReportSALES & MARKETING - Publication Design - Book DesignDigitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, Take A Closer Look at XiidraKarma Agency, for Frontline Education, The Line vol. 2SALES & MARKETING - Direct Mail - 3D / Mixed - SingleAllen & Gerritsen, for Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, PHLCVB Direct Mail ViewfinderOUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Poster - Single UnitBrownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - The ShiningBrownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - PsychoBrownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - HannibalBrownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - Freddie KruegerOUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Poster - Poster - CampaignBrownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween PostersOUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Advertising Industry Self-PromotionTierney, for Tierney NFL Draft, Welcome to Philly. (kinda)ONLINE/INTERACTIVE - Websites - MicrositesPush10, for Princeton Nuclear Futures Laboratory, Princeton Nu(2 one 5) Creative, for ToughTested, ToughTested #MadeToGoToWorkONLINE/INTERACTIVE - Apps, Games, and Virtual Reality - Tools & UtilitiesTonic Design, for Tonic Design Co., Change The SubjectONLINE/INTERACTIVE - Branded Content & Entertainment for Online/InteractiveAloysius Butler & Clark, for Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket DelawareDigitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag SeriesFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Internet Commercial - Single Spot - Any LengthPhiladelphia Eagles, for Philadelphia Eagles, Eagles Season Kickoff VideoDigitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag - Banana Phone ConnectionDigitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag - Purse Pirate PartyPretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, Philly ToughFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Internet Commercial - Online Film, Video & Sound CampaignDigitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag SeriesFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Webisode - Single WebisodeDigitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag - Purse Pirate PartyFreshFly, for OC87 Recovery Diaries. Letter To NiyyahFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Branded Content & Entertainment - Non-BroadcastPretty Damn Sweet, for Adobe Systems, Adobe Max Opener 2017FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Branded Content & Entertainment CampaignPretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, The Bond Between UsFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Music VideoAll Ages Productions, for Loma Vista Recordings, St. Vincent "New York"FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Film, Video & SoundNeighborhood Film Company, for Neighborhood Film Company, The CageCROSS PLATFORM - Integrated Advertising Campaigns - Consumer Campaign-LocalCaspari McCormick, for Museum of the American Revolution, You don't know the half of itCROSS PLATFORM - Integrated Brand Identity Campaign - Local or Regional/NationalTag Strategies, for Flameboyant: Vibrantly gay hand-inked candles, FlameboyantCROSS PLATFORM - Online/Interactive CampaignPavone Marketing Group, Inc., for Herr's Foods, Inc., What's Your Flavorite? CampaignCROSS PLATFORM - Integrated Media Public Service CampaignTierney, for City of Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, More Color More PrideAllen & Gerritsen, for Mobile Stü, Mobile Stü: #BlackwithBlueELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - CinematographyPretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, Philly Tough( 2 one 5 ) Creative, for ToughTested, ToughTested Ranger TessELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics - 2D or 3D Visual EffectsAloysius Butler & Clark, for Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket DelawareAlkemy X, for NBC Sports, Alkemy X - Sunday Night FootballREMADE Inc., for Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Meet StuPretty Damn Sweet, for Adobe Systems, Adobe Max Opener 2017Pretty Damn Sweet, for Adobe Systems, Adobe Summit Opener 2017ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics - CGIREMADE Inc., for Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Meet StuPretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, Deck the HallsELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Video EditingPretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, Philly ToughELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Music Without LyricsPretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, Philly ToughELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Sound DesignShake Audio Post, for Ford Motor Company, Ford UnstuckSPECIAL LOCAL CATEGORIES - TV Local Only - Less than $25,000Aloysius Butler & Clark, for Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket DelawareSALES & MARKETING - Sales Promotion CampaignJ2 Design, Mural Arts Philadelphia, Mural Arts Key Fundraising PiecesSALES & MARKETING - Brochure - Single UnitKarma Agency, Opera Philadelphia, Festival O17SALES & MARKETING - Publication Design - Magazine DesignJTWO FILMS, Victus Sports, Victus SportsSALES & MARKETING - Publication Design - Book DesignD'Amico Studios Inc., D'Amico Studios Inc., Four Days In HavanaSALES & MARKETING - Special Event Material - Card, Invitation, Announcement - Single UnitBrownstein Group, Mural Arts Philadelphia, Mural Arts Wall Ball 2017 InviteSALES & MARKETING - Direct Mail - 3D / Mixed - SingleFinch Brands, Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board, VFTCB Rock Paper Scissors BoxSALES & MARKETING - Public Service Direct Marketing & Specialty Advertising - CampaignTierney, City of Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, More Color More PrideSALES & MARKETING - Brand ElementsAllen & Gerritsen, Allen & Gerritsen, #YesANDpersand SeriesPRINT ADVERTISING - Magazine Advertising - Full Page Or Less Single UnitAllen & Gerritsen, Sunoco, Sunoco Rocket Fuel Print AdPRINT ADVERTISING - Advertising Industry Self-PromotionTierney, Tierney NFL Draft, Welcome to Philly. (kinda)OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Guerrilla Marketing - Single OccurrenceAloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Drive Sober. Arrive Alive DE.OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Installations - Single InstallationMangos, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, OTSUKA UnCon Art InstallationOUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Poster - CampaignKarma Agency, Opera Philadelphia, The Color of Opera 2017-2018 SeasonOUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Mass Transit/Airlines - Exterior - SinglePhiladelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Eagles, Bus WrapsOUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Public Service Ambient Media - Single OccuranceTierney, City of Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, More Color More PrideONLINE/INTERACTIVE - Social Media - CampaignTierney, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Happier Holidays DIYONLINE/INTERACTIVE - Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Online/InteractiveAloysius Butler & Clark, Aloysius Butler & Clark, Home Fur The HolidaysFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Radio Advertising / Local - Single Spot :30 seconds or lessAloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket DelawareFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Radio Advertising / Local - Radio-Local CampaignAloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket DelawareFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Television Advertising - Local (One DMA) - Television-Local CampaignMalix Media, City Fitness, Training For LifeFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Internet Commercial - Single Spot - Any LengthPhiladelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Eagles, Eagles Tune-In Spot--Halloween 2Digitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag -Turning Into Our MothersNeighborhood Film Company, HP, HP RoamAvenue Red, United Way, United WayKarma Agency, Opera Philadelphia, The Color of Opera 2017-2018 SeasonFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Webisode - Single WebisodeDigitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag - Banana Phone ConnectionFreshFly, Breastcancer.org, Mimi's StoryFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Webisode - SeriesVisit Philadelphia, Visit Philadelphia, We Got You: Philly by TarikDigitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag SeriesFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Branded Content & Entertainment - Online Film, Video & Sound - Single entry - more than :60Mangos, Mangos, University of the Arts Case StudyDigitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag - Purse Pirate PartyFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Branded Content & Entertainment - Non-BroadcastDigitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag SeriesPretty Damn Sweet, Adobe Systems, Adobe Summit Opener 2017FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Branded Content & Entertainment CampaignDigitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag SeriesFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Cinema Advertising Movie TrailerMaestro Filmworks, Consurgo Films, AmericanoFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Audio/Visual Sales PresentationREMADE Inc., Speedify, What is a VPN?FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Public Service RadioAloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket DelawareFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Public Service Online Film, Video & SoundPavone Marketing Group, Inc., Gift of Life Donor Program, Gift of Life Thanksgiving VideoAloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket DelawareAvenue Red, United Way, United WayFILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Public Service CampaignPavone Marketing Group, Inc., Gift of Life Donor Program, Human Side of Donation CampaignCROSS PLATFORM - Integrated Advertising Campaigns - B-to-B Campaign-NationalBrownstein Group, DuPont Sorona, DuPont Sorona Apparel CampaignCROSS PLATFORM - Advertising Industry Self Promotion Integrated CampaignTierney, Tierney NFL Draft, Welcome to Philly. (kinda)ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - CopywritingTierney, Tierney NFL Draft, Welcome to Philly. (kinda)ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Illustration - Illustration - SeriesKarma Agency, Opera Philadelphia, The Color of Opera 2017-2018 SeasonELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Still Photography - CampaignBrownstein Group, DuPont Sorona, DuPont Sorona Carpet Photo SelectsELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Art Direction - SingleKarma Agency, UVA Darden School of Business, "Us, In So Many Words"ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - CinematographyJTWO FILMS, Responsibility.org, Drive Like You Give A F*#K!The Anderson Group, Armstrong Flooring, The Office NemesisELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics - 2D or 3D Visual EffectsAll Ages Productions, Stones Throw Records, LLC, Washed Out "Get Lost" Music VideoELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics - CGIAlkemy X, M Butterfly 2017, LLC, Alkemy X - M ButterflyELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Video EditingD'Amico Studios Inc., Weholden, Avion New Package VideoAlkemy X, Syfy, Alkemy X - Syfy "Hype"ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Music Without LyricsAvenue Red, United Way, United WayELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Sound DesignBlue, Smith Brothers Agency, MSA Fire SafetySPECIAL LOCAL CATEGORIES - Radio Spots Produced, Not Aired - Spec and Pitch WorkAloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Health and Social Services, Spread The Love------