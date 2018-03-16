Philly Ad Club Addy Award Winners Announced

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The winners of the 2018 Philly Ad Club ADDY Awards were announced last Thursday during at a ceremony at the Ballroom at the Ben.
"We salute the excellence of work created by the Philadelphia advertising community. This year yielded a wide range of winners who earned a Gold or Silver ADDY Award and the right to advance to the regional and national competitions. The American Advertising Federation, a national association headquartered in Washington, DC, supports the American Advertising ADDY Awards," the group said in a statement announcing the winners.
"BEST OF CATEGORY" ADDY AWARDS WINNERS:
BEST OF SHOW ADDY AWARD - FILM, VIDEO & SOUND, Advertising Industry Self-Promotion - Neighborhood Film Company, for Neighborhood Film Company, The Cage
BEST OF SALES AND MARKETING ADDY AWARD - Point of Purchase, Counter Top - Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - The Shining
BEST OF OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA ADDY AWARD - Poster - Campaign - Brownstein
Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Posters
BEST OF ONLINE/INTERACTIVE ADDY AWARD - Websites - Microsites - (2 one 5 ) Creative, for ToughTested, ToughTested #MadeToGoToWork
BEST OF FILM, VIDEO & SOUND ADDY AWARD - Advertising Industry Self-Promotion -
Neighborhood Film Company, for Neighborhood Film Company, The Cage
BEST OF CROSS PLATFORMS ADDY AWARD - Integrated Media Public Service Campaign -
Allen & Gerritsen, for Mobile Stü, Mobile Stü: #BlackwithBlue
BEST OF ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING ADDY AWARD - Animation, Special Effects or
Motion Graphics - Pretty Damn Sweet, for Adobe Systems, Adobe Max Opener 2017
"GOLD ADDY AWARDS" WINNERS:
SALES & MARKETING - Sales Presentation, Catalog
JTWO FILMS, for Victus Sports, Victus Sports
SALES & MARKETING - Packaging - Single Unit
Mangos, for Mangos, Mangos Socks
Pavone Marketing Group, Inc., for Evergrain Brewing Company, Joose Juicy Can Design
Pavone Marketing Group, Inc., for Big Hill Ciderworks, Michaux Mule Hard Cider Packaging
Pavone Marketing Group, Inc., for Evergrain Brewing Company, Dark Necessity Can Design
SALES & MARKETING - Packaging Campaign
Pavone Marketing Group, Inc., for Evergrain Brewing Company, Evergrain Can Campaign
SALES & MARKETING - Point of Purchase, Counter Top
Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - Hannibal
Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - The Shining
Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - Psycho
Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - Freddie Krueger
SALES & MARKETING - Printed Annual Report
Mangos, for Grand View Hospital, Grand View Hospital Annual Report
SALES & MARKETING - Publication Design - Book Design
Digitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, Take A Closer Look at Xiidra
Karma Agency, for Frontline Education, The Line vol. 2
SALES & MARKETING - Direct Mail - 3D / Mixed - Single
Allen & Gerritsen, for Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau, PHLCVB Direct Mail Viewfinder
OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Poster - Single Unit
Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - The Shining
Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - Psycho
Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - Hannibal
Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Poster - Freddie Krueger
OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Poster - Poster - Campaign
Brownstein Group, for Nuts to You, Halloween Posters
OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Advertising Industry Self-Promotion
Tierney, for Tierney NFL Draft, Welcome to Philly. (kinda)
ONLINE/INTERACTIVE - Websites - Microsites
Push10, for Princeton Nuclear Futures Laboratory, Princeton Nu
(2 one 5) Creative, for ToughTested, ToughTested #MadeToGoToWork
ONLINE/INTERACTIVE - Apps, Games, and Virtual Reality - Tools & Utilities
Tonic Design, for Tonic Design Co., Change The Subject
ONLINE/INTERACTIVE - Branded Content & Entertainment for Online/Interactive
Aloysius Butler & Clark, for Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket Delaware
Digitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag Series
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Internet Commercial - Single Spot - Any Length
Philadelphia Eagles, for Philadelphia Eagles, Eagles Season Kickoff Video
Digitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag - Banana Phone Connection
Digitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag - Purse Pirate Party
Pretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, Philly Tough
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Internet Commercial - Online Film, Video & Sound Campaign
Digitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag Series
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Webisode - Single Webisode
Digitas Health, for Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag - Purse Pirate Party
FreshFly, for OC87 Recovery Diaries. Letter To Niyyah
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Branded Content & Entertainment - Non-Broadcast
Pretty Damn Sweet, for Adobe Systems, Adobe Max Opener 2017
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Branded Content & Entertainment Campaign
Pretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, The Bond Between Us
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Music Video
All Ages Productions, for Loma Vista Recordings, St. Vincent "New York"
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Film, Video & Sound
Neighborhood Film Company, for Neighborhood Film Company, The Cage
CROSS PLATFORM - Integrated Advertising Campaigns - Consumer Campaign-Local
Caspari McCormick, for Museum of the American Revolution, You don't know the half of it
CROSS PLATFORM - Integrated Brand Identity Campaign - Local or Regional/National
Tag Strategies, for Flameboyant: Vibrantly gay hand-inked candles, Flameboyant
CROSS PLATFORM - Online/Interactive Campaign
Pavone Marketing Group, Inc., for Herr's Foods, Inc., What's Your Flavorite? Campaign
CROSS PLATFORM - Integrated Media Public Service Campaign
Tierney, for City of Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, More Color More Pride
Allen & Gerritsen, for Mobile Stü, Mobile Stü: #BlackwithBlue
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Cinematography
Pretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, Philly Tough
( 2 one 5 ) Creative, for ToughTested, ToughTested Ranger Tess
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics - 2D or 3D Visual Effects
Aloysius Butler & Clark, for Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket Delaware
Alkemy X, for NBC Sports, Alkemy X - Sunday Night Football
REMADE Inc., for Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Meet Stu
Pretty Damn Sweet, for Adobe Systems, Adobe Max Opener 2017
Pretty Damn Sweet, for Adobe Systems, Adobe Summit Opener 2017
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics - CGI
REMADE Inc., for Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Meet Stu
Pretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, Deck the Halls
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Video Editing
Pretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, Philly Tough
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Music Without Lyrics
Pretty Damn Sweet, for Philadelphia Flyers, Philly Tough
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Sound Design
Shake Audio Post, for Ford Motor Company, Ford Unstuck
SPECIAL LOCAL CATEGORIES - TV Local Only - Less than $25,000
Aloysius Butler & Clark, for Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket Delaware
"SILVER ADDY AWARDS" WINNERS:
SALES & MARKETING - Sales Promotion Campaign
J2 Design, Mural Arts Philadelphia, Mural Arts Key Fundraising Pieces
SALES & MARKETING - Brochure - Single Unit
Karma Agency, Opera Philadelphia, Festival O17
SALES & MARKETING - Publication Design - Magazine Design
JTWO FILMS, Victus Sports, Victus Sports
SALES & MARKETING - Publication Design - Book Design
D'Amico Studios Inc., D'Amico Studios Inc., Four Days In Havana
SALES & MARKETING - Special Event Material - Card, Invitation, Announcement - Single Unit
Brownstein Group, Mural Arts Philadelphia, Mural Arts Wall Ball 2017 Invite
SALES & MARKETING - Direct Mail - 3D / Mixed - Single
Finch Brands, Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board, VFTCB Rock Paper Scissors Box
SALES & MARKETING - Public Service Direct Marketing & Specialty Advertising - Campaign
Tierney, City of Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, More Color More Pride
SALES & MARKETING - Brand Elements
Allen & Gerritsen, Allen & Gerritsen, #YesANDpersand Series
PRINT ADVERTISING - Magazine Advertising - Full Page Or Less Single Unit
Allen & Gerritsen, Sunoco, Sunoco Rocket Fuel Print Ad
PRINT ADVERTISING - Advertising Industry Self-Promotion
Tierney, Tierney NFL Draft, Welcome to Philly. (kinda)
OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Guerrilla Marketing - Single Occurrence
Aloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Drive Sober. Arrive Alive DE.
OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Installations - Single Installation
Mangos, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, OTSUKA UnCon Art Installation
OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Poster - Campaign
Karma Agency, Opera Philadelphia, The Color of Opera 2017-2018 Season
OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Mass Transit/Airlines - Exterior - Single
Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Eagles, Bus Wraps
OUT-OF-HOME & AMBIENT MEDIA - Public Service Ambient Media - Single Occurance
Tierney, City of Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs, More Color More Pride
ONLINE/INTERACTIVE - Social Media - Campaign
Tierney, Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Happier Holidays DIY
ONLINE/INTERACTIVE - Advertising Industry Self-Promotion Online/Interactive
Aloysius Butler & Clark, Aloysius Butler & Clark, Home Fur The Holidays
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Radio Advertising / Local - Single Spot :30 seconds or less
Aloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket Delaware
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Radio Advertising / Local - Radio-Local Campaign
Aloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket Delaware
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Television Advertising - Local (One DMA) - Television-Local Campaign
Malix Media, City Fitness, Training For Life
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Internet Commercial - Single Spot - Any Length
Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Eagles, Eagles Tune-In Spot--Halloween 2
Digitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag -Turning Into Our Mothers
Neighborhood Film Company, HP, HP Roam
Avenue Red, United Way, United Way
Karma Agency, Opera Philadelphia, The Color of Opera 2017-2018 Season
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Webisode - Single Webisode
Digitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag - Banana Phone Connection
FreshFly, Breastcancer.org, Mimi's Story
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Webisode - Series
Visit Philadelphia, Visit Philadelphia, We Got You: Philly by Tarik
Digitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag Series
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Branded Content & Entertainment - Online Film, Video & Sound - Single entry - more than :60
Mangos, Mangos, University of the Arts Case Study
Digitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag - Purse Pirate Party
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Branded Content & Entertainment - Non-Broadcast
Digitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag Series
Pretty Damn Sweet, Adobe Systems, Adobe Summit Opener 2017
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Branded Content & Entertainment Campaign
Digitas Health, Shire Pharmaceuticals, In My Bag Series
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Cinema Advertising Movie Trailer
Maestro Filmworks, Consurgo Films, Americano
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Audio/Visual Sales Presentation
REMADE Inc., Speedify, What is a VPN?
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Public Service Radio
Aloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket Delaware
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Public Service Online Film, Video & Sound
Pavone Marketing Group, Inc., Gift of Life Donor Program, Gift of Life Thanksgiving Video
Aloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Office of Highway Safety, Click It or Ticket Delaware
Avenue Red, United Way, United Way
FILM, VIDEO & SOUND - Public Service Campaign
Pavone Marketing Group, Inc., Gift of Life Donor Program, Human Side of Donation Campaign
CROSS PLATFORM - Integrated Advertising Campaigns - B-to-B Campaign-National
Brownstein Group, DuPont Sorona, DuPont Sorona Apparel Campaign
CROSS PLATFORM - Advertising Industry Self Promotion Integrated Campaign
Tierney, Tierney NFL Draft, Welcome to Philly. (kinda)
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Copywriting
Tierney, Tierney NFL Draft, Welcome to Philly. (kinda)
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Illustration - Illustration - Series
Karma Agency, Opera Philadelphia, The Color of Opera 2017-2018 Season
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Still Photography - Campaign
Brownstein Group, DuPont Sorona, DuPont Sorona Carpet Photo Selects
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Art Direction - Single
Karma Agency, UVA Darden School of Business, "Us, In So Many Words"
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Cinematography
JTWO FILMS, Responsibility.org, Drive Like You Give A F*#K!
The Anderson Group, Armstrong Flooring, The Office Nemesis
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics - 2D or 3D Visual Effects
All Ages Productions, Stones Throw Records, LLC, Washed Out "Get Lost" Music Video
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Animation, Special Effects or Motion Graphics - CGI
Alkemy X, M Butterfly 2017, LLC, Alkemy X - M Butterfly
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Video Editing
D'Amico Studios Inc., Weholden, Avion New Package Video
Alkemy X, Syfy, Alkemy X - Syfy "Hype"
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Music Without Lyrics
Avenue Red, United Way, United Way
ELEMENTS OF ADVERTISING - Sound Design
Blue, Smith Brothers Agency, MSA Fire Safety
SPECIAL LOCAL CATEGORIES - Radio Spots Produced, Not Aired - Spec and Pitch Work
Aloysius Butler & Clark, Delaware Health and Social Services, Spread The Love
