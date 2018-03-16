KABC-TV reports, the Costco Military Hour event is being held on Saturday, March 24 at 8 a.m. at 117 warehouse stores across the country.
It is for both veterans and current active-duty members of the military, in addition to family members.
The event will include free food, product demos and a swag bag for the first 100 attendees.
While the stores are open to non-members, only members can purchase items from the store. A special military membership is also being offered.
Attending the event requires a military ID or a confirmation of advance registration.
You can find a local store and more information about the event here.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps