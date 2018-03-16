Authorities have arrested six men in a prostitution bust in Newark, Delaware.Undercover officers placed a fake ad online and received more than 150 calls in response.Police say six men then showed up at a hotel requesting sexual favors in exchange for money or drugs.All six were arrested and charged.Newark Police released the following list of suspects and the charges filed against them:Saleh Ahmed, 41, of Newark DE - Patronizing a ProstituteJeffrey Osborne, 47, of Kemblesville PA - Patronizing a Prostitute, Marijuana PossessionShrey Upadhyay, 25, of W. Deptford NJ - Patronizing a ProstituteMario Colon, 24, of New Castle DE - Patronizing a ProstituteJason Wilson, 34, of Newark DE - Patronizing a ProstituteRobert North, 49, of Smyrna, DE - Patronizing a ProstituteAll six were issued summonses to appear in court at a later date and released from custody.------