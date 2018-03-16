6 arrested in prostitution bust in Newark, Delaware

EMBED </>More Videos

6 arrested in prostitution bust: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on March 16, 2018.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Authorities have arrested six men in a prostitution bust in Newark, Delaware.

Undercover officers placed a fake ad online and received more than 150 calls in response.



Police say six men then showed up at a hotel requesting sexual favors in exchange for money or drugs.

All six were arrested and charged.

Newark Police released the following list of suspects and the charges filed against them:

Saleh Ahmed, 41, of Newark DE - Patronizing a Prostitute

Jeffrey Osborne, 47, of Kemblesville PA - Patronizing a Prostitute, Marijuana Possession
Shrey Upadhyay, 25, of W. Deptford NJ - Patronizing a Prostitute
Mario Colon, 24, of New Castle DE - Patronizing a Prostitute
Jason Wilson, 34, of Newark DE - Patronizing a Prostitute
Robert North, 49, of Smyrna, DE - Patronizing a Prostitute

All six were issued summonses to appear in court at a later date and released from custody.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsprostitutionarrestNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News