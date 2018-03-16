WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP

Green foods to (Sham)rock your diet

Jessica has six green foods to add to your diet. (WPVI)

Jessica has a list of green foods you need to add to your diet today! Plus, a green smoothie recipe in honor of St. Patrick's Day!

JESSICA'S GREEN SMOOTHIE
  • 1 cup Kale
  • 1 medium apple
  • 1 medium cucumber
  • 2 tbsp greens powder
  • cup mint
  • 1 cup water or unsweetened plant-based milk
  • 1 tbsp coconut or fish oil - helps to absorb fat-soluble Vitamins A, D, E, K

Combine in a blender and blend until desired consistency is reached.
Check out this easy green smoothie recipe from Eat Your Way to Wellness.


----------
JESSICA DELUISE, MHS, PA-C | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK |

MORE WEEKLY WELLNESS TIPS:

Email Jessica your food questions at Jessica@Eatyourwaytowellness.com and follow her on Facebook. Check back each weekly for more Weekly Wellness tips.
