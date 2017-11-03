DA offers to remove most charges in Rizzo statue vandalism

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2601143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo to be moved. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 5pm on November 3, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2322411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at Noon on Aug. 18, 2017.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2412233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sculpture of afro pick goes up near Frank Rizzo statue. Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on September 13, 2017.

The Philadelphia district attorney's office has offered to remove most of the charges against the man accused of defacing the statue of former mayor Frank Rizzo.Wali Rahman is accused of spray painting the words "Black Power" and "The black community should be their own police" on the statue last year.In court on Friday, an assistant district attorney explained to the judge they'd like to remove all charges except for criminal mischief as a summary offense.The judge didn't seem too happy about that saying, essentially, the DA's office was handing out a free pass.Walking out of court, Rahman wouldn't talk about the specifics of the case, but said he shouldn't even be in court.He maintains that no one should be prosecuted while was charged while disgraced former DA Seth Williams held office."I have nothing positive to say about anything that goes on inside this building," Rahman said.Another hearing was set for March 28th.----------