Freebie Friday: Water ice, ice cream, milkshakes and more!

It's probably the most delicious edition of Freebie Friday ever!Tuesday, March 20th is the first day of spring and as they do every year, Rita's is celebrating with a free Italian Ice. This is a tradition for more than 20 years - last year they handed out about 1 million cups. You can score yours this Tuesday from noon to 9 pm.To find a location near you, visit: RitasIce.com Also on Tuesday, save room because Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations are celebrating their fourth annual Free Cone Day for the first day of spring. Customers can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with the signature curl on top.For more information, CLICK HERE. Saturday, March 17 is St. Patrick's Day and Baskin-Robbins is giving away Free Samples of its Mint Chip 'n OREO Cookies Milkshake. Score your freebie from 3pm to 7pm.To learn more, CLICK HERE. When you sign up for a Peet's Coffee rewards membership, you get a coupon for a free cup of coffee.To join Peetnik Rewards, visit: https://www.peets.com/peetniklanding When you sign up for the Moe's Southwest Grill e-club, you'll get a free order of chips and queso as well as a free burrito every year on your birthday.To join Moe's Rockin Rewards, visit: https://www.moes.com/rockin-rewards ------