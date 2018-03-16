REAL ESTATE

Renting In Graduate Hospital: What Will $1,400 Get You?

2332 Carpenter St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Graduate Hospital?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you're on a budget of $1,400 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

2332 Carpenter St., #1d




Listed at $1,400 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2332 Carpenter St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and garden access. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space; Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

712 S 16th St.




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit located at 712 S 16th St. It's also listed for $1,400 / month.

In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2209 Carpenter St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2209 Carpenter St. that's going for $1,395 / month.

The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. Building amenities include a backyard and storage space. Pets aren't permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

1611 Christian St.




Located at 1611 Christian St., here's a 2,655-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $1,300/ month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, granite countertops and plenty of natural light. The building features storage space and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News