SPORTS

Cheyney University team honored on 40th Anniversary of championship

EMBED </>More Videos

Cheyney University team honored on 40th Anniversary of championship. Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia city officials honor Cheyney University's 1978 national championship basketball team.

Members of the team gathered at City Hall Thursday for the 40th anniversary of the school's NCAA Division Two Championship.

The Cheyney Wolves made history on March 18, 1978, by defeating the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in the title game.

Former Temple University head coach John Chaney led the wolves during their magical run.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsbasketballNCAA
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Show More
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
More News