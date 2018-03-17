U-Haul crashes into police car, injures 2 officers

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia Police continue to search for a suspect who crashed into a police cruiser early Saturday morning.
Police say the suspect was driving a U-Haul truck when he smashed into the back of a stopped cruiser near 52nd Street and Westminster Avenue just after 2 a.m. this morning.
The suspect jumped out of the truck and fled the scene on foot.
The two officers were taken to Penn Presbyterian for minor injuries where they were treated and released.
