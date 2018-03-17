3 men arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Marple Township

EMBED </>More Videos

3 men arrested after fleeing traffic stop in Marple Township. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 17, 2018. (WPVI)

MARPLE TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
Three men are in custody after a traffic stop ended with a police chase.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday in Marple Township, Delaware County.

Police say they stopped the car along the 2100 block of Sproul Road, and then the driver sped off.

The car eventually crashed at Sproul and State Roads, then police say the men jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

Officers arrested them a short time later.

It is not clear why police initially stopped the vehicle.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscar crash
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News