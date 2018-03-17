Officials see increase in fire fatalities in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia fire officials say there's been a sharp increase in fire fatalities so far this year.

In 2017, there were 21 confirmed fire fatalities.

Already this year, there are three confirmed deaths, and seven are pending with the Medical Examiners office.

Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says the fire department received a one-million dollar grant from FEMA last year to install 30,000 smoke alarms.

He says they're free, and firefighters will install them at no charge.

