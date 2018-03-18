Man faces charges after fatal crash in Burlington County

EMBED </>More Videos

Man faces charges after fatal crash in Burlington Co. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 17, 2018. (WPVI)

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey man faces charges in the death of a couple who drowned after their minivan plunged into a lake.

Twenty-nine-year-old Amish Patel was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

Police say Robert and Janet Stephens were killed in January when their van collided with Patel's BMW on Route 130 in Willingboro, Burlington County.

The impact of the crash sent their vehicle over a guardrail and into a lake.

Police say Patel was driving under the influence and speeding.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsDUItraffic fatalities
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Show More
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
More News