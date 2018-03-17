HEALTH & FITNESS

Is Guinness beer actually a healthy beverage?

Is Guinness beer actually a healthy beverage? Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on March 17, 2018. (WPVI)

It has been touted as being "good for you," but is Guinness beer actually a healthy beverage?

Researchers say stouts contain significant amounts of antioxidants, B vitamins and prebiotics, which promote the growth of "good" bacteria in your gut.

And since Guinness contains a lot of unmalted barley, it is also one of the beers with the highest levels of fiber.

However, it still contains alcohol, and drinking too much may lead to health problems including liver disease and high blood pressure.

