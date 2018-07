EMBED >More News Videos Fundraiser held for wheelchair accessible pottery wheel. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on March 16, 2017.

Spin Community and Fitness in Northeast Philadelphia wants to give people of all abilities to enjoy the art of pottery making.The non-profit organization hosted a soup fundraiser Friday night to raise money for a wheelchair accessible pottery wheel.Guests purchased handmade bowls and filled them with unlimited servings of hot soup.------