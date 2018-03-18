Mother seeks help in finding son's killer one year later

Mother seeks help in finding son's killer one year later.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Syreeta Armstead is recognizing an anniversary no mother should have to see. Her son Mikhaul was murdered one year ago and she is asking for help in finding his killer.

"I need some closure, just to know why the people would do him like this," Syreeta said.

On Thursday, March 16, 2017, the body of 23-year-old Mikhaul was found lying under a Dodge Caravan in the driveway of his home along the 1000 block of North 68th Street in North Philadelphia.

Syreeta said, "They called me on the phone and said 'we regret to inform you, but your son Mikhaul Armstead was found murdered two days ago.' My son was shot four times in the face."

She says her small consolation is that he died quickly.

"When I got the autopsy report they told me the first bullet took him out, so he felt nothing after that, he went fast and that's a blessing," Syreeta said.

The city of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"Please turn yourself in. Please give me some closure, my family some closure, I just want to know why somebody could be so cruel," Syreeta said.

Anyone with information should contact the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

